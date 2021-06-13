La Martiniere student’s firm to host Pride Business Conclave

A student-led consultancy firm would host a virtual ‘Pride Business Conclave’ on June 21 to help promote and support LGBTQQIP2SAA+ spectrum businesses.

LGBTQQIP2SAA is an abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, queer, intersex, pansexual, two-spirit (2S), androgynous and asexual people and Kinjalk Sharma, a class XII student from La Martiniere College, Lucknow, who is leading the consultancy firm - Soleco Consortium, said the virtual conclave would give a chance to more than 50 businesses to present themselves to a wider audience.

Kinjalk claimed that this would be country’s first ‘Pride Business Conclave’.

“The conclave has a set theme and will give a chance to more than 50 businesses to present themselves to a wider audience. The targeted audience for the webinar is 500 and it will be streamed on the social media handles of the firm,” said Kinjalk.

“The event will commence at 1pm IST and will have two intellectual keynote speakers who will join as chief panelists. The firm shall also provide its services for free to the Pride businesses for a year. This will be a fruitful session for upcoming start-ups and entrepreneurs as they will get to learn from the professionals,” Kinjalk said.

He said the details regarding registration were given on the social media handles of the firm –Soleco consortium on Instagram and its website- www.thesoleco.org

“The firm has also orchestrated contests for these businesses, non-profit organisations and for investors,” Kinjalk said.

“We will soon be interviewing applicants from all over the nation to choose its first set of interns. The forms are available on their website, this is a great opportunity for students 18 and below to participate in practical implementation of various skills and learn from experts as suggested by the firm’s tagline- Fathom. Resolve. Flourish,” Kinjalk said.

“The firm was set up this month (June) and focuses on three major aspects of businesses- social, legal and economic and constitutes of students from institutions spread all over India. It offers services such as business continuity management, outreach and promotion, secondary legal assistance, productivity increase, database management, cyber security, economic consultancy and technological help,” Kinjalk said.

La Martinere College, Lucknow principal, Carlyle McFarland said “These are still difficult areas of social interest with which I hope my boys will be able to deal with maturity and awareness.”

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, the world’s first openly gay prince, congratulated Kinjalk and his team. “It fills my heart with joy to see the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit in our country’s youth with students coming up with such large-scale initiatives and working for the betterment of the world,” he said.