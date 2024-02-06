Lakshagrah site: Security bandobast tightened after court rejects Muslim plea

Security has been beefed up on the controversial site of Lakshagrah of the Mahabharata period in Barnawa of district Baghpat, following the rejection of the Muslim side’s writ filed in court claiming the site as Dargah of Sheikh Badruddin and graveyard around it. Security in place at the Lakshagrah site in Baghpat (HT FIle Photo)

N P Singh, ASP, Baghpat, said that the security of the site has been beefed up following the decision of the court on Monday. “A circle officer with additional force was camping at the site to prevent any possible trouble from both sides,” said Singh, adding that there was no chance of tussle because the Muslim community members seldom visited the site in years and a Gurukul has been running there since the 70s.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Singh further said that few policemen remain at the site since the case was filed in the court in 1970 but additional force has been deployed since Monday.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Tyagi, manager of Gandhi Dham Samiti, which fought the case in the court from the Hindu side, said that a Yagna would be organised at the Yagshala of the Gurukul on Tuesday evening to mark their victory in court.

Singh said that such Yagnas are part of routine rituals of the Gurukul. He said that they don’t need to do much for security because the site is already in the possession of the Hindu side for decades.

The civil judge of junior division in Baghpat district rejected the writ of Muslim side over 36 beegha disputed land on Monday, which Hindus also claimed as Lakshagrah of Mahabharta period and hearing of the case had been going on in court for the last 53 years.

The Hindu side claimed it as Laksharah where the Kaurvas built a home for the Pandavas with highly inflammable material and made a futile attempt to burn them alive.

The Muslim side, however, claimed it as Dargah of Sheikh Badruddin and graveyards of Muslims on the mound where a medieval period structure was also built.

Mukeem Khan, a resident of Barnawa had filed a case in 1970 when Baghpat was part of the Meerut district, and made Brahmchari Krishandutt Maharaj a defendant in the suit filed in the court. Brahmchari was the founder of the Gurukul on the mound and both Mukeem and Brahmchari died during hearings of the case in the last five decades.