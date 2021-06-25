Langah seeks pardon again from Akal Takht

Amritsar Former Akali minister Sucha Singh Langah on Friday paid obeisance at the Akal Takht on the Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of its founder and sixth Sikh Master Guru Hargobind Ji. He repeated his appeal before Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh to pardon him in a case of immoral act, for which he was excommunicated from the Panth in 2017.

Langah, who served as an SGPC member, was excommunicated after a video allegedly showing him in an objectionable position with a woman was circulated on social media. “I have been visiting the highest Sikh temporal seat for the past 75 days in a row, with naked feet and recite the ‘Paath’ for atonement. My elderly parents have also made requests to the jathedar. Today, I again request the jathedar to consider my plea and grant me pardon for my mistake.”

Acting on the complaint of the woman, who is a Punjab Police constable, a case was registered against Langah under Sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. In 2018, a Gurdaspur court acquitted Langah, after the woman said that she had filed the complaint under pressure.