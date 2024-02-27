Last rites of Kaushambi firecracker factory blast victims performed amidst tight security

The last rites of those who were killed in the explosion at a firecracker factory at Bharwari town in Kaushambi district, was performed amidst heavy security arrangements on Monday after the protest staged by the kin of the deceased. Grieving kin of the deceased at Kaushambi on Monday. (HT Photo)

The explosion had claimed the lives of seven people, including the factory owner’s son, while eight workers got injured in the mishap.

On Sunday morning, after the postmortem examination, the kin of the deceased and the villagers staged protest with their bodies and demanded compensation of ₹5 lakh and other facilities. They were pacified by local leaders following which they cremated the bodies.

The district administration, later, announced compensation for the victims.

The acting district magistrate said that kin of the deceased will get ₹2 lakh while those of injured will receive ₹50,000 each as compensation.

Acting DM and ADM (judicial) Prabudhh Singh who reached the village and met the families of victims said apart from compensation, the kin of victims will receive benefits of other government schemes.

Seven persons who died in the incident were identified as factory owner’s son Shahid Ali and workers Shivakant aka Ballu, Shivnarayan , Ashok, Jaichandra aka Dinna, Harilal and Sonelal. Kin of Shivakant, Shivnarayan and Ashok staged protest with their bodies demanding compensation of ₹5 lakh and other facilities.

Similarly, the kin of Harilal and Sonelal also staged protests. They agreed to perform last rites after the intervention by some local leaders. The bodies were cremated at Sihori and Sadeepan Ghats.

Meanwhile, the body of Shahid Ali, son of the factory owner, was buried at the local graveyard. Shahid’s brother Kausar Ali is also seriously injured and undergoing treatment at SRN hospital in Prayagraj.

Sharafat Ali, the factory owner, suffered a heart attack after hearing about the incident and his son’s death. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Prayagraj.

Locals said Sharafat Ali had taken a license for the factory registered in the name of New Rangoli Fireworks which is valid till 2027.

More fireworks and explosives were found after police carried out a search on some premises around the factory. Police teams found some explosives which were thrown in a pit of water. Circle officer Awadhesh Vishwakarma said around 50 kilograms of explosives were found which were destroyed.

Besides, a delegation of Congress workers headed by state vice president Manish Mishra reached Bharwari and met the families of the victims. The Congress leaders assured the kin of deceased persons of all possible help. They demanded compensation of ₹5 lakh each to kin of deceased while ₹1 lakh to kin of injured workers.