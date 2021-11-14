Legal awareness rally held in Barnala

Barnala District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Barnala, organised a legal awareness rally to mark Children’s Day in the town on Sunday. Hundreds of children of schools in the area, along with DLSA chairman Virinder Aggarwal, deputy commissioner Kumar Saurabh, and SSP Alka Meena participated in the rally which started from the railway station and culminated at the district courts complex. The DLSA has also requested for huge public participation at the next National Lok Adalat to be held on December 11 a success.

