Leopard that killed farmer, trapped within 14 hours by KWS staff

The forest department successfully trapped the leopard after the killing of a farmer, in the wee hours of Monday. Forest department veterinary expert, Dr Deepak Verma, said that the captured leopard is a healthy, adult male, and added that the animal would be released as per the decision of higher authorities. The leopard said to be killed a farmer, trapped by the forest authorities (HT Photo)

A leopard had attacked and killed one Kandhai Lal, 40, son of Jangjivan, a resident of Rampurpur Bejha village under the Kakraha forest range of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) on Sunday afternoon. Angry villagers had demanded the forest department to install a cage in the area.

Prior to this killing, a man and a teenage girl were attacked and injured in two separate incidents of leopard attacks near the KWS on Thursday.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) B Shiv Shankar said a cage was installed in Dharampur Bejha village under Murtiha Kotwali limits on Sunday evening. A goat was also put in the cage to lure the big cat. The leopard was trapped around 3 AM on Monday after it attempted to hunt the goat, the DFO said.

Shiv Shankar further said that forest officials had been monitoring the area closely since the incident happened and their quick actions led to the successful capture of the leopard.

The DFO said financial assistance of Rs10,000 was provided immediately to the victim’s family on Sunday. Meanwhile, ₹5 lakh will also be provided by the district magistrate after completion of necessary formalities.

On being asked, the DFO said permission from the chief wildlife warden is awaited from Lucknow and the big cat would be relocated as per the directives.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI