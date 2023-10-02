Less, sporadic rain sent temp, humidity climbing in Kanpur

The monsoon this year set new trends and will be remembered for intense humidity and above average temperatures in the Kanpur region throughout the four months. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

According to Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture and Technology, the rainfall this season was 296.9 mm less than last year and the lowest in the last six years. The Kanpur region received a total of 728.7 mm rain in the four months.

Rain in patches and irregular rainfall were the biggest problems which weather scientists attributed to the El Nino effect. For example, one locality got heavy rains and adjoining one remained dry.

Similarly, one day of heavy rain was followed by a long dry spell. In the absence of uniform and timely rainfall, high humidity caused immense discomfort to people.

The average temperature recorded during these last four months was also recorded on the higher side. In these six years, the average temperature was recorded between 30 to 31 degrees but this year, in July, the maximum went beyond 32 degrees.

Principal weather scientist of the university, Dr SN Sunil Pandey, said, “In this season, due to prolonged activity of El Nino, there was scarcity of rain. When it did rain, it was sporadic and inconsistent. The irregular rains had an impact on Kharif crops and caused significant hardship to farmers.”

“This time, the meteorological department of the university, in collaboration with the health department, sent reports to the government highlighting how the higher temperatures were affecting the general public. Reports were sent every month with data,” he said.

