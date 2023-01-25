Limping back to normalcy: Belongings extracted from under debris kept for owners to claim

LUCKNOW From a teddy bear to a car and from textbooks to furniture, belongings extricated from under the debris at the building collapse site paint a grim picture of the Tuesday accident. After pulling out all trapped residents of the Alaya Apartment building which crumbed hours after an earthquake, a police team launched another operation to save the belongings of the affected families on Wednesday.

Sharing further details, SB Shidekar, commissioner of police, Lucknow, said, “We understand that people may be so many valuables buried inside the rubble. Hence, a team has been constituted to solely look after the belonging. Residents are advised to report about the location of their flat and if their valuables are found, we will hand them over.”

The extracted items -- including dolls, kitchen groceries, utensils, suitcases, and others -- have been kept in a corner for owners to claim. However, only a few takers showed up on Wednesday. One such resident, 25-year-old Aloka Awasthi, who turned up to collect her belongings, said, “We had cash, jewellery, and important academic documents. I will have a very difficult time without those papers in the future,” she said while adding, “I used to live here with my mother who is still in the hospital. So, I have come here with my cousin and friend to collect things.” After surviving the accident with injuries, Aloka is now putting up at her friend’s place.

Similarly, two electricians Anshu Nishad and Irfan -- who were rescued after the building collapse -- came to the site to look for their machines. “I came here at 6:30 pm on Tuesday. Suddenly, it all went dark and walls started collapsing. I sustained serious injuries. We somehow managed to turn on the mobile torch and were later rescued by NDRF officials. I’m here to find my belongings but in my current condition, I won’t be able to work,” said Nishad.