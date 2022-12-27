Lingayat pontiffs protest against SJM administrator

Pontiffs of several Lingayat mutts and members of the community on Monday held a protest in Chitradurga demanding the removal of the government-appointed administrator of the Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) mutt in the district.

The former pontiff of the mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, is currently in jail and is accused of raping multiple minor girls who were living in a hostel owned by the organisation.

On December 13, the Karnataka government appointed retired IAS officer PS Vastrad as the administrator of the mutt, in the aftermath of Sharanaru’s arrest. The mutt holds considerable influence across Chitradurga district.

Accusing the state government of trying to curtail the mutt’s powers, the protesters on Monday demanded that Vastrad’s appointment be cancelled immediately.

Addressing the gathering, the mutt’s in-charge, Basava Prabhu, said the organisation had a rich heritage and that it had made its mark in social service. Emphasizing the mutt’s work in field of education, Prabhu said it had also established hostels for underprivileged children in many parts of the country including Belagavi, Maharashtra, Mysuru and Kashi.

He said that according to the laws of the country, Muruga Mutt has a Trust and a Vidyapeeth Society. “Both of these are legal structures. Shivamurthy Sharanaru has issued General Power of Attorney (GPA) on the direction of the High Court. There was no difference in the administration of the Mutt. The free food distribution and employees’ salary distribution is going on smoothly. However, a notice should have been given before appointing an administrator to the Mutt. It is condemnable that the government has violated the law and appointed the administrator,” he said.

“The state government has done an injustice by appointing an administrator to the mutt. The administrator has locked the darbar hall of the mutt, which has caused pain to devotees,” he added.

He also lashed out at chief minister Basavaraj Bommai saying that he was acting against the wishes of the community. According to Prabhu, the community had mounted a massive struggle to reinstate BS Yediyurappa as the chief minister after he was removed from the post during his first stint. The agitation had given a strong message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Prabhu.

“Shivamurthy Sharanaru has grown like large lamp but fundamental forces are trying to douse it .This government is trying to suppress those who serve progressive ideology and religion,” Banavasi mutt pontiff Naga Bhushana Swamiji said.

“The government trying to re-establish four varna system thus trying to brahminise mutt and society. The BJP has come to power in the state with the support of the Lingayat community. He warned that if the BJP government continues this, the Lingayat mutts would make sure it is out of power.

Meanwhile, Chitradurga district Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday held a huge protest urging the state government to hang the SJM pontiff Shivamurty Sharanaru for allegedly raping and sexually harassing minor girls.