Liquor vends in Gurugram may now stay open till 10pm

The Haryana government on Tuesday enhanced the hours of operation for liquor vends in the state till 10pm. Citing the rising Covid-19 cases, the state government had a fortnight ago ordered the closure of malls and markets, including liquor shops, at 6 pm.

According to an order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority, gyms and spas have also been allowed to operate at 50% capacity. A similar regulation for bars and restaurants is already in place.

Liquor traders in Haryana had complained about the loss of revenue due to early closure of their shops.

However, the government extended the other restrictions imposed under the ‘Mahamari Alert’ till 5am of January 28.

Meanwhile, in its efforts to inoculate more people against Covid-19, the district health department has decided to set up camps in 35 localities from Wednesday and will also conduct a special vaccination drive at five religious places on Sunday.

The areas where vaccination camps, which is part of the door-to-door vaccination drive, will be organised include DLF Phase 1, South City 2, and Chakkarpur, officials from the district health department said.

“We are trying to cover as many people as possible under different kinds of vaccination drives for all age groups. Our focus is on vaccination of the 15-18 age group and booster dose for senior citizens. We have also involved ASHA workers for motivating people in rural areas to get vaccinated. From Wednesday onwards, e-rickshaws will be used to make announcements giving information regarding vaccination centres, timings and other such details. The door-to-door vaccination drive is also being started after a gap of three weeks,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.

On Sunday, a vaccination drive will be conducted at New Colony Gurudwara, Badi Church at Sheetla Colony, Hanuman Mandir at Ashok Vihar, Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57 and Jain Mandir Sadar Bazaar.

At these centres, Covaxin doses will be administered to the 15-18 age bracket, and both Covishield and Covaxin will be given to beneficiaries of all other age groups.

On Tuesday, Gurugram reported 3,141 fresh cases, according to the district health bulletin, taking the tally of active cases to 23,377. The district recorded a positivity rate of 30% on Tuesday, an increase from 28% recorded on Monday, the data shows.

Of the total active cases, only 156 are hospitalised, the officials said, adding that 1,882 people also recovered in the district. The health department collected 10,191 samples for testing in the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a total of 16,483 doses were administered, including 6,237 first doses, 8,024 second doses and 2,222 precautionary doses. With this, over 4.67 million doses have been administered in the Gurugram district till now.