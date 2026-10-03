Listen to youth rather than lecturing them: BJP leader Vinod Tawde

Emphasising the importance of engaging with Gen Z, BJP national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde stated on Friday that the current political climate demands listening to the youth rather than simply lecturing them. He urged party members to connect with the generation born after 2000 by effectively communicating the developmental changes implemented since 2014. BJP national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde (HT)

Speaking at the BJP Varanasi Lok Sabha social media workshop held at the Commissionerate Auditorium, Tawde highlighted the need to disseminate information regarding the government’s achievements and Kashi’s recent development via digital platforms.

“The current times call for listening to the youth, not just speaking to them,” Tawde said. “The generation born after the year 2000 has not directly witnessed the era of pre-2014 governments. Therefore, the contrast between the past and present situations should be explained to them using facts.”

Tawde encouraged workers to create content that narrates a compelling story of transformation. He called upon them to communicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service and the specific development projects completed in Kashi, while emphasizing the effective use of platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Harsh Chaturvedi, a member of the national social media department, delivered a presentation on the ‘Kashi Vikas Gatha’ (Kashi’s Development Saga), highlighting the ‘Three Cs’—Content, Creativity and Continuity—as the pillars of a successful social media strategy. Additionally, Vikas Pandey from the central social media team provided insights into the evolving nature of digital platforms.

The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and the offering of floral tributes to the portraits of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya and Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee.