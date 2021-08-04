LNMU cancels admission of 24 engg grads in PG Maithili course

The administration of Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Darbhanga, has cancelled the admission of as many as 24 post graduate (PG) students in Maithili department apparently because all of them had obtained B Tech degree at graduation level, which didn’t meet the eligibility criteria laid down for admission into the PG course for the language, according to a university official.

The matter came to light when these students, who had got admission in academic session 2020-22, filled applications for the semester examination. Earlier, these students had got admission through online process amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the university administration failed to detect that none of them had studied Maithili subject at the graduation level, either as main or subsidiary paper.

LNMU’s admission committee has also served a show cause notice to head of department (HoD) Maithili.

However, incumbent HoD Prof Ramesh Jha, when contacted, said he had assumed charge of the department only recently, much after admissions were done. He, however, confirmed receipt of a show cause letter in this regard.

According to dean students welfare (DSW) Vijay Kumar Yadav, the university administration has constituted a committee to probe into the episode and fixed responsibility for the lapses.