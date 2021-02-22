Lockdown rumours have Punekars in near-panic mode; Market Yard vendors report heavy purchases
PUNE The re-imposed night curfew, which began on Monday night from 11pm to 6 am, and the closure of schools and colleges, has brought back a sense of dread and worry among the general public.
This was evident as Punekars turned out in huge numbers on Monday morning at Market Yard, the wholesale market for fruits, vegetables and grains.
“Normally, Monday is not a rush day at Market Yard, but there was more public today and they were talking about a lockdown getting imposed again,” said Kapil Rege, a shopper.
Arun Chandore, a vegetable vendor at Market Yard said, “More people are coming to buy vegetables, but they should understand that Market Yard comes under essential services and will continue to remain open even if a lockdown is imposed.”
Fruit vendor Kiran Shingote said, “If people continue to follow safety norms then there is nothing to fear. Following norms is a must and nothing will shut down.”
Sachin Kapse, a grain vendor at Market Yard, said, “People are placing grocery orders like they used to place during lockdown. We are telling them that the situation is not like the previous lockdown.”
“Supply will not be affected due to the night curfew as our trucks and tempos have got permission for transport,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Market Yard Commission Agents.
Other commercial centres in Pune also witnessed a heavy rush as many seemed keen on stockpiling essential goods.
“A couple of days ago a video went viral on social media which made people panic a little. Lockdown talks are back on in Mandai as well,” said Arun Veer of the Pune flower traders association.
The Federation of Traders Association of Pune has told traders to be aware of false rumours.
“There is a little panic among customers as they are raising questions about lockdown again. We are telling them there is nothing to fear, but following precautionary measures are must and without masks there will be no entry in shops,” said Mahendra Pitaliya, secretary, Federation of Traders’ Association of Pune.
“Five days ago we had cautioned all our traders to increase safety precautions and ensure strict implementation of masks for everybody. Business is anyways not at its peak, but if all follow norms then we will be able to run our shops,” added Pitaliya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lockdown rumours have Punekars in near-panic mode; Market Yard vendors report heavy purchases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No water supply in Katraj, Kondhwa, Bharati university on February 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shaniwarwada continues to record lower footfall on weekends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20 held for illegal LPG sale in Pimpri-Chinchwad; 381 cylinders, 14 tempos seized
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
688 new Covid-19 cases on Monday; one death in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxygen requirement of Covid-19 patients up to 64% in Jan, from 16% in Jul 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only five per cent or 2,895 of the 57,264 registered FLWs vaccinated in PMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 persons sentenced to life imprisonment in Hisar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMPML to set up solar charging stations at 6 depots soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Monday Musings:3 years since DSK’s arrest... desperation grows among investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry test today; two ruling MLAs resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The wait to adopt a child got longer amid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body cracks down on marriage halls, hotels; stringent norms likely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hotel near Mumbai sealed after 21 staffers test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body yet to receive guidelines for Phase 3 of Covid-19 vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox