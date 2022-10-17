Loreto Schools to launch year-long festivities to mark 150th anniversary in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Come November 4 and the Loreto Schools would kick off their year-long celebration to commemorate the event of Mother Joseph Hogan, foundress of Loreto Convent, laying the foundation stone of the school in Hazratganj, Lucknow.

“This year marks 150 years of selfless dedication and perseverance of our Sisters who laid the foundation of the Lucknow branch of our school -- Loreto Convent Intermediate College -- in 1872,” said Sister Amia A Tete, secretary, Loreto Educational Society, Lucknow.

She added, “During this 150-year journey, thousands of young women have received education from these institutions. They have carried forward the legacy of Mary Ward, our foundress whose indomitable vision of girl education led to the establishment of these institutions.”

As part of the celebrations, the school will display a tableau depicting the challenging journey of the Loreto nuns from Ireland to Lucknow. Also, the students of St Agnes’ Loreto Day School will be staging ‘My Fair Lady‘ -- a globally popular play -- on November 6,7, and 9. On November 11, a euphoric and effervescent musical night -- Crescendo -- will be hosted at St Agnes’ Loreto Day School with an invigorating band performance in the evening. The festivities will continue till November 3, 2023.

A brief history of Loreto Schools in Lucknow

It was in 1872 when Mother Joseph Hogan, the founder of Loreto Convent, came to Lucknow from Darjeeling with a group of nuns (sisters). They undertook a long arduous bullock cart journey to reach Lucknow and lay the foundation of Loreto Convent on the invitation of Catholic Bishop Paul Tosi.

The Loreto School was initially started in a small house near St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Hazratganj. As the student strength grew, Mother Hogan shifted the school to a large house -- present-day Royal Hotel. After running the school there for eight years, it was moved to its present site in 1881.

Later, in 1904, St Agnes’ Loreto Day School, a sister concern, was established. In the later part of the 20th century, the Loreto family expanded with Pushpa Vidyalaya and Jagriti Loreto Vidyalaya -- the co-education outreach schools for the less advantaged sections of society.

Over the years, the Loreto Schools have earned a reputation for their excellence. Today, they are among the sought-after schools. “The service of the Loreto nuns has undeniably produced a vibrant history of unprecedented change and unrivalled growth in the city. During this sesquicentennial year, let us nurture the pioneer virtues of faith, courage, and love and honour the sacrifice that our Loreto Sisters have made,” said Sister Amia.