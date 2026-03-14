Shimla, Sales of induction stoves and electric burners witnessed a sharp surged in the Himachal Pradesh capital as residents and businesses grapple with the availability of commercial LPG cylinders. LPG crisis: Sales of induction stoves, electric burners surge in Shimla

The crisis has hit the hospitality sector hard, forcing hoteliers and dhaba owners to switch to electric appliances to keep their kitchens functional. Domestic consumers are also stocking up on these units for emergency use.

Diveyesh, an appliance showroom owner, said both commercial and domestic electric burners are in high demand. "We used to sell three to four units per week, but we are now selling eight to nine pieces a day," he said, adding that sales of induction-compatible cookware have also increased.

S N Sharma, a salesman at an appliance shop, said that panic buying has become common. "Earlier, the sale was one to two pieces a day, but today we have already sold eight units," Sharma said.

The situation has also forced a shift to alternative fuels. Demand for coal has risen, though local dealer Rajan said prices remain stable and there is ample stock available.

Sushant Nag, a hotelier, said he was forced to order two commercial induction units from Chandigarh at a higher rate due to local unavailability.

Sandeep Soni, manager of the Landmark hotel, said the establishment has completely run out of LPG.

"Food is now being prepared using electric appliances and wood. Items requiring gas have been removed from the menu," Soni said. He added that 30-40 per cent of bookings have been cancelled, including those for parties.

Several hotels in the district are struggling to remain operational. This crisis has further impacted tourism sectors already weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic, monsoon disasters and geopolitical tensions.

Small eateries are also facing disruptions. Some dhabas in Lakkar Bazaar have closed operations due to issues with cylinder availability.

The supply situation comes after a government revision of the priority order for allocating domestically produced natural gas, driven by energy supply disruptions linked to the widening West Asia conflict.

According to a gazette notification, LPG production, along with CNG and piped cooking gas, has been placed at the top of the allocation list to ensure these sectors are fully met before gas is supplied elsewhere.

Despite these policy measures, street vendors, who lack the financial reserves of large restaurants, continue to face a precarious future, with many looking for temporary manual labour until the situation improves.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.