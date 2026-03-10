Hyderabad, LPG cooking gas supply for domestic and commercial sectors in Telangana remains normal, a senior Civil Supplies Department official said on Tuesday. LPG supply stable in Telangana, says official; Hoteliers warn of shutdowns

The official also warned of stringent action against those found hoarding or black marketing LPG cylinders.

However, hoteliers in Telangana are bracing for possible disruptions to their operations and cautioned that more than 60 per cent of eateries may be forced to shut operations in the state in a day or two, if supply of commercial LPG cylinders is delayed amid the conflict in West Asia.

Addressing concerns, Civil Supplies Department Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra told PTI that 2.3 lakh cylinders are daily supplied by the Oil Marketing Companies and urged the public not to panic. According to the official, 86 per cent of the LPG cylinders are meant for domestic sector while the rest goes to commercial establishment.

Asked if there has been any disruption in LPG cooking gas supply to domestic and commercial sectors amid the conflict in West Asia, he said, "Things are going on smoothly. People should not panic. The situation is comfortable at present."

Telangana State Hotels Association president Venkat Reddy said more than 60 per cent of eateries may be forced to shut operations in a day or two if the supply of LPG cylinders is not made available.

According to him, the bigger hotels, which have enough stocks can manage for a week, but smaller ones could be forced to shut down in a couple of days.

There are 40,000-50,000 restaurants across Telangana, including 20,000 hotels in Hyderabad, he said.

"...in one or two days more than 60 per cent of the hotels may be shut down ", Reddy told PTI Videos.

He requested the government to ensure LPG supply at the present level or partial supply even at a higher price.

While the situation in Telangana is said to be stable, the Centre has formed a committee to examine supply issues after a sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders alarmed the hospitality sector, with restaurant associations warning that eateries could shut down within days if supplies are not restored.

As the widening conflict in West Asia disrupted global fuel lifelines, including India's LPG supplies, the government has prioritised domestic cooking gas supply to households, leading to a supply crunch for hotels and restaurants, which use market priced commercial LPG.

