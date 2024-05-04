 LS polls: BSP fields its Punjab unit chief Jasvir Singh Garhi from Anandpur Sahib - Hindustan Times
LS polls: BSP fields its Punjab unit chief Jasvir Singh Garhi from Anandpur Sahib

ByPress Trust of India
May 04, 2024 04:39 PM IST

Garhi will face Aam Aadmi Party’s Malvinder Singh Kang, Congress’ Vijay Inder Singla and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Prem Singh Chandumajra.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday fielded its Punjab unit chief, Jasvir Singh Garhi, as its candidate from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency.

The announcement in this regard was made by BSP’s in-charge of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, Randhir Singh Beniwal.

With this, the BSP has now announced its candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

Congress MP Manish Tewari represents Anandpur Sahib in the outgoing House. This time, he has been fielded from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP is yet to name its nominee for the constituency.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

