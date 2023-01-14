L.U. begins its convocation week celebration with cultural program

LUCKNOW The University of Lucknow began its convocation week celebrations with a cultural program on Saturday. The program -- based on theme of unity in diversity -- was part of the events planned in the run-up to varsity convocation on January 21.

During the Saturday event, students and teachers -- most of them dressed in yellow Indian ethnic attire -- congratulated and garlanded vice-chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai for his second term in office. It is after 54 years that a VC has got the second consecutive term.

On the occasion, Professor Rai said that securing A++ rating from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in July last year is “not enough” and the varsity will now attempt to excel further.