NDA MEETING: Heads of all 3 BJP allies from U.P. meet PM; exude confidence in NDA sweeping LS polls

LUCKNOW Chiefs of the three alliance partners of BJP from Uttar Pradesh attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was attended by leaders of 38 parties that currently make up the NDA. SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Nishad party chief Sanjay Nishad meet PM Modi at the NDA meeting in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Following the meeting, chiefs of the three BJP allies from U.P. -- Nishad Party, Apna Dal (S), and SBSP -- exuded confidence in PM Modi and asserted that NDA will sweep the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Incidentally, all these three parties have a foothold in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh. Also, all these parties boast of a loyal OBC voter base.

The three BJP allies from U.P. pointed out that seat-sharing pacts would be decided individually with the BJP leadership. They also expressed confidence that Modi would become PM for the third time in 2024. After the meeting, the three parties uploaded photos and videos featuring PM Modi to their social media platforms.

At the NDA meeting, U.P’s fisheries minister and Nishad Party president, Sanjay Nishad, was seen bending down to greet the PM. Meanwhile, Union minister of state and Apna Dal (S) chief, Anupriya Patel, repeatedly applauded the PM during his address at the NDA meet.

Just before the meeting, Patel said, “I welcome OP Rajbhar Ji-led SBSP joining the NDA and his arrival would strengthen the NDA further in U.P.” Sanjay Nishad also made similar remarks on Rajbhar joining the NDA.

In a similar vein, the SBSP chief also expressed confidence in NDA sweeping the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. “The alliance forged by Opposition parties won’t stand anywhere. The NDA will sweep the polls and Modi Ji will become the PM again,” said Om Prakash Rajbhar, toeing the NDA line.

When asked about the Opposition using I.N.D.I.A acronym for their alliance, Rajbhar said, “What’s in a name? They can keep any name but as far as the on the ground situation is concerned, then there is no comparison between NDA and their alliance.”

Echoing the sentiment, Sanjay Nishad said, “We also live in India but let’s not forget that those are the very people who are responsible for keeping the country poor. Ironically, they are using the I.N.D.I.A acronym now.”

