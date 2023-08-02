Siddhu Moosewala murder case: Key accused stayed at 2 locations in U.P. before Punjabi singer’s murder

LUCKNOW Incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s cousin Sachin Bishnoi, who is the key accused in Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala murder case, was extradited to India from Azerbaijan on Tuesday. A day after his extradition, U.P. Police officials have revealed that Sachin stayed at different places in Lucknow and Ayodhya before killing the singer on May 29, 2022. Significantly, Sachin had moved abroad before Moosewala’s murder. Later, he claimed the responsibility of getting him killed in a Facebook post. Siddhu Moosewala (PTI)

The officials added that Sachin Bishnoi stayed at the hideouts of U.P. resident Vikas Singh, who was arrested by the National Investigation of Agency (NIA) on June 20 earlier this year. They said Vikas Singh harboured several members of Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal syndicate, including Sachin Bishnoi and two others who carried out the 2022 RPG attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

A senior NIA official said that Vikas Singh, who hailed from Ayodhya’s Devgarh village, had a flat in a high-rise residential building in Gomti Nagar Extension in Lucknow. He added that Singh used his relative’s house in the village and his flat in Lucknow to arrange the stay of criminals of the Bishnoi gang.

The official further said that Singh himself had over 10 criminal cases in U.P. including murder and attempt to murder as well as cases under the Arms Act and the Gangster Act. Singh has a long-time rivalry with mafioso-turned-politician Abhay Singh, who is the sitting SP MLA from Ayodhya’s Goshainganj assembly.

Vikas Singh reportedly developed links with the Bishnoi gang to counter Abhay Singh and was providing shelter to them, said the official. He added Singh reportedly developed links with the Bishnoi gang to counter Abhay Singh.

Vikas Singh called Sachin Bishnoi and some other henchmen of Lawrence Bishnoi gang for his safety and counter Abhay Singh during the 2022 assembly polls, according to the NIA official.

“Before his name surfaced in providing shelter to members of the Bishnoi gang, he got under the scanner due to the clash with Abhay Singh during Vidhan Sabha elections in February 2022... Vikas Singh was then supporting Abhay Singh’s opponent and BJP candidate Arti Tiwari, who is the wife of former BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khaboo Tiwari,” said the official.

“Apart from harbouring Sachin Bishnoi, Singh also gave shelter to Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu, who executed the RPG attack, multiple times. Moreover, in early 2020, after a double murder case in Chandigarh (allegedly carried out at the behest of Bishnoi), the assailants -- Monu Dagar, Cheema, and Rajan -- stayed in Lucknow with Singh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rohit Kumar Singh Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues ...view detail