Row over viral video: Upset over arrangements, Mainpuri’s jail superintendent hurls ‘abuses’

LUCKNOW A video purportedly showing Mainpuri’s jail superintendent Komal Manglani expressing her disappointment over the arrangements made for the event held to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar has gone viral on social media platforms. In the alleged video of the event, Manglani can be heard hurling abuses from the dais. Komal Manglani has claimed that the video floating online is doctored. (Video grab)

Reacting to the video, several netizens have slammed Manglani for using unparliamentary language in public discourse. Taking cognisance, DG Jail has also ordered a probe into the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, Manglani has claimed that the video floating online is doctored. She said, “I was addressing the gathering at the Jail Line Park on April 14. Some people tried to create a chaos at the function. I just warned one such person from the stage. I did not say all the things that are going viral in the video. I didn’t hurl abuses. Unfortunately, the tampered video is going viral.”