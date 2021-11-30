Lucknow: Maya hails withdrawal of farm bills,backs farmers’ demand on MSP law

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday welcomed the passing of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 202 in the Parliament while reminding the Central government to withdraw its ‘silence’ over the demand for a new legislation guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for their produce.

The three farm laws were repealed by both houses on the opening day of the Parliament’s winter session on Monday. The bill seeking to withdraw the three farm bills was moved in Lok Sabha by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the morning, amid ruckus by the Opposition. It was passed in the Lower House without discussion as Speaker Om Birla said a debate is not possible in a noisy scene.

“The three highly contentious bills being withdrawn by Parliament after a year-long struggle by the farmers is some relief and a true win for the country’s democracy. This is a lesson for all the governments to practice democratic behaviour both inside and outside the Parliament,” Mayawati tweeted.

“However various other problems of the farmers as well as the silence of the government over the demand for a legislation guaranteeing minimum support price of farmers still remains and a positive initiative is required from the centre on this issue so that the farmers could return home happily,” she added.

This is the second time that Mayawati has flagged the issue of a law guaranteeing MSP to farmers for their produce.

Despite the government withdrawing the three farm laws, the farmers have refused to call off their agitation until several of their other demands like a law on MSP, compensation to farmer families who lost their loved ones during the farmers’ agitation among others are settled.

The BSP chief said that the centre also needed to strike a meaningful dialogue with farmers. “The centre should re-initiate a meaningful dialogue with farmers to ensure that they and their families benefit from it. For that, a proper policy is required which would be in the truest sense usher in a green revolution. This would mean life of farmers getting better,” she said.