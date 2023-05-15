NGO rolls out 1-month internship to involve college students in Bada Mangal festivities

LUCKNOW A city-based NGO, Mangalman Abhiyan, in collaboration with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, is running a unique one-month internship programme where college/university students help with Bada Mangal festivities and are given a certificate in social service at the end. Our goal is to ensure active participation of youngsters: Mangalman Abhiyan (HT Photo)

According to the NGO officials, the internship programme, running with 100 students, aims to turn the city’s Bada Mangal bhandaras into learning opportunities and simultaneously provide additional hands to work on the stalls. “Under the Mangalman internship programme, over 100 youth volunteers between the ages of 18 to 28 years are being involved from various universities and colleges in the city for social service. The month-long internship will also provide students with a certificate from the NGO and LMC,” said Ram Kumar Tiwari, convener of Mangalman Abhiyan.

Tiwari further said that in order to make the events of Bada Mangal more effective, all the interns have to make an effort to involve the volunteers more actively and spread the message of cleanliness and environmental friendliness to the public through the bhandaras.

“The relevant training is being provided online and offline. They have to perform some tasks alone and others in groups. A report regarding the same will be handed over at the end of the programme. Students from Lucknow University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Navyug Girls College, and the National PG College, among others, are part of the programme,” he said.

Pankaj Mishra, coordinator, said that their target is to add 500 youths to the internship program. “Through this programme, I will be able to develop my potential. Also, I will get an opportunity for social service, which will help me in my subject as well,” said Harsh, a student of social welfare from the Bappa Sri Narain Vocational PG College.

“With this internship programme, I can work even while sitting at my home as it provides the facility to work in online, offline and hybrid modes,” said Neha, a student of Navyug Degree College. “The experience of social work will give us a new direction, increase our potential, and also the certificate we receive will be useful in our future career,” added LU student Shivam Verma.

