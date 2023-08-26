Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University: Five final-year students debarred from hostel for assaulting junior inmates

Lucknow The proctorial board of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University took decisive action on Saturday by barring five final-year students from the hostel premises. This action was in response to a formal complaint made by fourth-year hostel residents, who reported an incident involving senior students assaulting two of their fellow batchmates on the night of August 25. This action was in response to a formal complaint made by fourth-year hostel residents. (HT Photo)

Confirming this development, Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Singh stated on Saturday that a fourth-year student named Manas Dwivedi got an FIR lodged in this connection. According to Manas’s account, a group of fifth-year students, armed with hockey sticks and rods, forcefully entered their room and subjected them to physical aggression.

Subsequently, Manas filed an FIR at the Ashiana Police Station in Lucknow, identifying five fifth-year students as the alleged perpetrators. After reviewing the statements provided by the students, the university’s proctorial board decided to debar the five accused students from the hostel premises until the completion of a thorough inquiry.

The local police have registered a case under sections 323, 147, and 148 of the Indian Penal Code and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

