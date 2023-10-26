Lucknow’s Durga Puja Pandal receives applause from Mamata Banerjee

LUCKNOW: The organisers of the Durga Puja Pandal in Lucknow on Wednesday received special applause from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The appreciation has come in the form of a letter and a box of sweets. A gift box from Mamata Banerjee (HT Photo)

“We received a letter and a box of sweets with good wishes and ‘Subha Bijoya’ from the Chief Minister’s office, ‘Nabanna,’ in Howrah. An official from Lucknow delivered the letters and sweets to our Puja Pandal,” said Saurav Bandhopathy, chairperson of the Utsav Puja committee, which created a replica of Mathura’s Prem Mandir in Jankipuram sector F.

The organisers claimed that the Pandal they created is the world’s largest, and the Uttar Pradesh tourism department also confirmed this in a video tweet.

The Pandal was a big hit during the Durga Puja, drawing a large number of devotees on all days.

“This gesture of appreciation has no political connection; it is in recognition of the buzz our Pandal created. We were even invited to participate in the annual Durga Puja Carnival at Red Road in Kolkata, but due to prior commitments, we won’t be able to attend,” added Bandopadhya.

