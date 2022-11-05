Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | 29th Sub-Junior Baseball c’ship kicks off

Ludhiana | 29th Sub-Junior Baseball c’ship kicks off

others
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 01:24 AM IST

The 29th Sub-Junior Baseball championship kicked off at MGKM Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala, on Friday

29th Sub-Junior Baseball championship kicked off at MGKM Shahi Sports College of Physical Education in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
29th Sub-Junior Baseball championship kicked off at MGKM Shahi Sports College of Physical Education in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondet, Ludhiana

The 29th Sub-Junior Baseball championship kicked off at MGKM Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala, on Friday.

As many as 16 teams are participating in the championship, which will continue till November 8.

In the first round of girls’ matches, the teams of Delhi, Chattisgarh, Haryana and Kerala recorded victory beating teams of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, respectively, while boys’ teams representing Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi won the matches defeating Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

MLA Samrala Jagtar Singh Dyalpura was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the championship.

The winning teams will receive trophies and certificates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out