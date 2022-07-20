Ludhiana | 54 Covid cases reported

As many as 54 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district in the past 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Wednesday. No casualty was reported.

So far, 1,11,826 cases have been reported from the district, of which 1,08,559 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus. There were 268 active cases in the district on Wednesday, of which 256 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted to different hospitals.

The administration has appealed to residents to follow Covid SOPs including wearing masks and regular hand washing.