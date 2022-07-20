Ludhiana | 54 Covid cases reported
As many as 54 fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana district in the past 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Wednesday. No casualty was reported.
So far, 1,11,826 cases have been reported from the district, of which 1,08,559 patients have recovered and 2,999 succumbed to the virus. There were 268 active cases in the district on Wednesday, of which 256 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted to different hospitals.
The administration has appealed to residents to follow Covid SOPs including wearing masks and regular hand washing.
-
Pune RTO kicks-off drive against illegal bike taxis in city
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against the illegally running app-based auto rickshaw services and two-wheeler bike cabs. The drive was started on Monday. Despite the complaints from auto unions, it has been noticed that some of the companies are openly advertising their services in Pune. Earlier in February this year RTO had seized 250 illegal bike taxis which were found running illegally on the city roads.
-
Driver of truck that ran over officer held in Rajasthan
The driver of a truck that ran over a police officer investigating illegal mining in Haryana's Nuh district was arrested in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Wednesday, a day before the 58-year-old was set to be cremated at his village in Hisar. “We are conducting raids at nearby districts and we are hopeful of arresting the remaining suspects,” Haryana home minister Anil Vij said.
-
Pune RTI activist held for extorting ₹25 lakh from contractor
A Right to Information activist has been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 25 lakh from a road contractor. Phalke, had threatened the victim that he would complain to the vigilance department if he did not give him Rs 2 crore. The RTI activist sought Rs 2 crore to evade government action. Later, he started issuing threats to the contractor.
-
Ludhiana | Factory owner hangs self at his house in Dharmpura
An owner of a plastic carry bag factory was found dead at his house in Dharmpura on Tuesday night. His wife found him hanging from a ceiling fan on Wednesday morning. The wife of the deceased said on Tuesday night, she stayed at a hospital where her younger son had been admitted following an ailment. Meanwhile, her husband, who was present alone at home, hanged himself, she added.
-
Ludhiana | Driver held for kidnapping friend’s 5-year-old son
The Meharban police on Wednesday arrested a driver who kidnapped Inderjit's friend's 5-yesr-old son, suspecting his friend Suresh (friend) of stealing his mobile phone. The accused, identified as Suresh Kumar, 34, of Subhash Nagar, is a driver in a factory. Bajra road, 35, of Ekta colony, Inderjit Singh, said he and his friend Suresh worked in the same factory. Inderjit added that after Kumar's mobile phone got misplaced, he accused him of stealing his phone.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics