Ludhiana logs 12 more dengue cases

Amid rising dengue cases in the district, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur held a review meeting with health officials here on Thursday.

As per the reports of the health department, the district recorded 12 new dengue cases on Thursday, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 1,033. Of these, 777 have been reported from urban areas and rest from rural areas.

Civil surgeon asked health officials to take special measures to curb the increasing number of dengue cases and raise awareness among public on prevention measures.

She also appealed to residents to cooperate and support health department teams coming for survey and spray at their houses.

No fresh Covid case

The district has recorded no fresh Covid case in the past 24 hours. Till now, 1,13,626 Covid cases have been reported from the district, of which 1,10,604 patients have recovered and 3,018 succumbed to the virus.

According to the health department, till date, samples of 40,37,755 suspected patients have been collected from the district. On Thursday, 151 more samples were collected.