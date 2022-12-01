Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana logs 12 more dengue cases

Ludhiana logs 12 more dengue cases

others
Published on Dec 01, 2022 11:14 PM IST

As per the reports of the health department, Ludhiana recorded 12 new dengue cases on Thursday, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 1,033. Of these, 777 have been reported from urban areas and rest from rural areas

Of 1,033 confirmed dengue cases in Ludhiana, 777 have been reported from urban areas and rest from rural areas. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Of 1,033 confirmed dengue cases in Ludhiana, 777 have been reported from urban areas and rest from rural areas. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid rising dengue cases in the district, civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur held a review meeting with health officials here on Thursday.

As per the reports of the health department, the district recorded 12 new dengue cases on Thursday, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 1,033. Of these, 777 have been reported from urban areas and rest from rural areas.

Civil surgeon asked health officials to take special measures to curb the increasing number of dengue cases and raise awareness among public on prevention measures.

She also appealed to residents to cooperate and support health department teams coming for survey and spray at their houses.

No fresh Covid case

The district has recorded no fresh Covid case in the past 24 hours. Till now, 1,13,626 Covid cases have been reported from the district, of which 1,10,604 patients have recovered and 3,018 succumbed to the virus.

According to the health department, till date, samples of 40,37,755 suspected patients have been collected from the district. On Thursday, 151 more samples were collected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out