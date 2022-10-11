Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana | Ministerial staff begin 5-day pen-down strike

Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:38 AM IST

Ministerial staff of different departments, including deputy commissioner’s office, civil surgeon office, education department etc took part in the strike in Ludhiana

Punjab State Ministerial Services Union members during strike in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Criticising the state government for not fulfilling their pending demands, including implementation of Old Pension Scheme, ministerial staff of different departments, including deputy commissioner’s office, civil surgeon office, education department etc, commenced five-day pen-down strike from Monday onwards.

Protesting under the banner of Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, the staffers also raised agitations in their respective departments on Monday.

District president of the union Sanjeev Kumar said major demands of the union include implementation of the Old Pension Scheme in the state, payment of DA arrears, implementation of the recommendations of 6th pay commission, regularisation of contractual staff etc.

He said the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) government was not fulfilling its promises made ahead of the Assembly elections. “The staff will observe strike till October 15 and further decisions regarding the agitation will be taken by the state-level body of employees,” he added.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
