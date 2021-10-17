Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam to organise dance drama on October 23
Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam, in collaboration with artists of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, New Delhi, will organise dance drama 'Shri Ram' at Guru Nanak Bhawan in Ludhiana on October 23
SK Rai, general secretary, Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam, said that the Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to during the dance drama (Representative photo: Shutterstock)
SK Rai, general secretary, Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam, said that the Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to during the dance drama (Representative photo: Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:47 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam, in collaboration with artists of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, New Delhi, will organise dance-drama ‘Shri Ram’ at Guru Nanak Bhawan here on October 23. Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh, director, and vice-chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, said the opus is based on Ramayana, which was first produced as Ramlila in 1957 and has since been staged every year for a month during the festival of Dussehra. SK Rai, general secretary, Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam, said that the Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to during the event.

