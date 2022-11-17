Ludhiana: Sarabha Nagar SHO suspended over corruption plaint

Station house officer of Sarabha Nagar police station Amanjot Kaur was suspended on Wednesday for alleged dereliction of duty. She had taken the charge as SHO of Sarabha Nagar police station earlier this month.

She was earlier posted at the cyber cell in Mohali and is facing an inquiry in a corruption complaint filed there.

A police department official said the preliminary investigation into the complaint was conducted by an ADGP level official and the allegations were found to be correct. Now, a detailed probe will be conducted.

ADCP Tushar Gupta said the SHO was placed under suspension soon after the order arrived from head office.