Ludhiana: Shots fired in air during spat between neighbours in Tibba

Panic gripped the Tibba area on Monday after a verbal spat between two neighbours resulted in shots being fired in the air.

Police have booked Lali, a resident of Adarsh Nagar on Tibba Road, and at least five of his unidentified accomplices for attempt to murder and rioting.

The victim, Mohammad Nayeem, stated in his complaint to police stated that he owns a knitting unit in Tibba and is a neighbour of the accused.

He said that on Monday, he asked the family of the accused to remove construction material which they had piled on the street, which led to the row. He said that around 2.30 pm, the accused hit him and his brother Asif with rods and opened fire in the air.

Inspector Harjinder Singh, station house officer at Tibba, said that a case has been registered under Sections148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 451 (house-trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act.