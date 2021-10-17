Ludhiana traffic police to crack down on vehicles sans high security number plates

The traffic police initiated a drive to check vehicles without high-security number plates on Saturday. The team also issued warnings to those with illegal vehicle modifications, such as additional high beam lights.

The drive was carried out near Ayali Bridge on Canal Road, under the supervision of the joint commissioner of police (JCP – City and Traffic) Deepak Pareek.

Pareek said the residents, who were found driving vehicles without high-security number plates or with high beam lights, were issued warnings. The police will start issuing challans to the violators a day or two later.

He added that automobile dealers who allow vehicles to leave the showroom without high-security number plates in violation of the Motor Vehicle Rules should also get ready to face legal action.

“The violators came up with different excuses. Some of them said that they didn’t get the high-security number plates installed because they wanted special registration numbers for the vehicles and were waiting to get the same,” said the JCP.

The JCP added that the traffic police have roped in consultants and NGOs to improve traffic flow amid the festive season.He added that the police are also seeking feedback regarding traffic problems from the residents through social media.

He further said that the traffic police have formed several enforcement teams comprising tow away vans to take action against violators of traffic rules.

For the past few weeks, the enforcement teams have been working during the day as well as evening rush hours in areas such as Ghumar Mandi, Chaura Bazar, Station Road, Malhar Road, Focal Point Industrial area, Vardhman Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Chandigarh Road, and Ferozpur Road, to manage the flow of traffic.