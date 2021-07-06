Ludhiana woman, daughter foil snatching bid, nab accused

A mother-daughter duo, who had gone out shopping on Sunday, became the victims of a snatching bid but, they managed to catch hold of the accused in Jawahar Nagar Camp and handed him over to the police.

The accused was identified as Sachin Sharma of Sant Nagar in Ghumar Mandi.

Tanya Kalra of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar informed that she, along with her mother, had gone to Jawahar Nagar Camp for shopping. While they were on their way back home, the accused, who was riding an Activa, snatched her bag. When he was trying to escape, Tanya’s mother held him from behind. The accused lost control over his scooter and fell on the road. The mother-daughter duo nabbed him with the help of passers-by and handed him over to the police.

ASI Mewa Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 379-B and 511 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at Division Number 5 police station.