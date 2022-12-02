Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: 2 vehicle lifters land in police net

Ludhiana: 2 vehicle lifters land in police net

Published on Dec 02, 2022 11:31 PM IST

The arrested vehicle lifters have been identified as Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Sunder Nagar and Inderjit Singh, a resident of Barewal village, Ludhiana

Ludhiana police arrested two vehicle lifters on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Sahnewal police arrested two vehicle lifters on Friday and recovered two stolen motorcycles, four mobiles and a saw from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Sunder Nagar and Inderjit Singh, a resident of Barewal village.

The duo and their accomplice had threatened Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Kanganwal village, with a saw and robbed his motorcycle on November 29.

Sukhdev Singh Brar, station house officer at Sahnewal, said that they are also involved in snatching mobile phones from pedestrians.

The duo has been booked under the 397B (2)(snatching) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at the Sahnewal police station.

