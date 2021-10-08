Ludhiana: FICO celebrates Founder’s Day

Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) celebrated its ninth Founder’s Day at FICO Secretariat, Jaimal Road, Janta Nagar, on Thursday.

The theme of the event was: Progressive Entrepreneurship in Punjab. Virinder Sharma, director, MSME, DI, Ludhiana, and Rakesh Kumar Kansal, GM, DIC, Ludhiana were the chief guests. Gurmeet Singh Kular, FICO president, shared the annual report of FICO, and discussed its achievements, and said progressive entrepreneurship is the way ahead.

KK Seth, chairman, FICO, talked about the current scenario of the market, especially for the industry. Virinder Sharma shared the government’s policies for the industry and Kansal shared detailed report of the state government’s policies for growth of the industry.