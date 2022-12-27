Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Repair work on Dholewal flyover leaves commuters in a lurch

Ludhiana: Repair work on Dholewal flyover leaves commuters in a lurch

others
Published on Dec 27, 2022 11:53 PM IST

The replacement of expansion joints is being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the Dholewal flyover, Partap chowk flyover, Gill chowk flyover, Dhuri line flyover and ISBT flyover in Ludhiana

NHAI workers carrying out repair work on Dholewal flyover in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
NHAI workers carrying out repair work on Dholewal flyover in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With expansion joints being replaced on the Dholewal flyover, commuters were a harried lot even on the second consecutive day on Tuesday of the ongoing repair work.

The replacement of expansion joints is being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the Dholewal flyover, Partap chowk flyover, Gill chowk flyover, Dhuri line flyover and ISBT flyover. One lane of the flyover from Samrala chowk towards ISBT was blocked for motorists leading to long jams throughout the day.

The commuters said the new project has exacerbated their inconvenience.

A resident of Dugri, Puneet Singh, said, “With several construction projects being undertaken at the same time, traffic in the whole city has been disrupted.” He added that instead of giving respite to commuters by completing the projects in time, back-to-back construction work has exacerbated their woes.

A resident of Jamalpur, Prachi Khanna, said that it took her over 30 minutes to reach college on Ferozepur road due to traffic jam on the Dholewal flyover during peak hours.

Director of Samrala Chowk–Ferozepur Road elevated road project, NHAI, Krishan Sachdeva had said that one lane on both sides of the road would remain closed for a one-and-a-half month for the replacement of the expansion joints.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out