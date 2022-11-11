Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana’s air quality improves, still ‘poor’

Ludhiana’s air quality improves, still ‘poor’

Published on Nov 11, 2022 01:06 AM IST

As per Central Pollution Control Board data, air quality index was recorded at 408 at 6pm on Wednesday in Ludhiana and it remained above 400 till 11pm

A day after the Ludhiana’s air quality entered the “severe” category with an AQI of 409, it improved significantly and settled at 205 (poor) by 6 pm on Thursday. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after the city’s air quality entered the “severe” category with an AQI of 409, it improved significantly and settled at 205 (poor) by 6 pm on Thursday.

As per Central Pollution Control Board data, AQI was recorded at 408 at 6pm on Wednesday and it remained above 400 till 11pm. It dropped to 387 at 12am and was recorded at 335 at 5am. By 12 pm, the air quality had improved as an AQI of 238 was recorded.

KK Gill, a meteorologist from Punjab Agricultural University, said pollution levels dipped as the weather was partly clear and there was sunshine during the day. She said that the weather is expected to remain clear in the coming days too.

However, there was no let-up in the number of farm fires, with 118 stubble burning incidents being reported from across Ludhiana. Since September 15, 1,734 farm fires have been reported from the district.

