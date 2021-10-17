Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Woman, aides booked for holding 52-year-old captive
Ludhiana: Woman, aides booked for holding 52-year-old captive

Claims the victim’s son eloped with her sister and will not release the woman till her sister returns home
Furious over her sister allegedly eloping with a man, a woman and her aides kidnapped his 52-year-old mother from EWS Colony, police said on Saturday (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 01:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Furious over her sister allegedly eloping with a man, a woman and her aides kidnapped his 52-year-old mother from EWS Colony, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Meenu, had held the victim, Babita, captive, and refused to release her until her sister returned home, alleged Saurav, the victim’s son-in-law, in his complaint to the police.

Saurav, a sanitation worker, said Babita’s son, Akash Kumar, had gone missing on October 9.

The next day, Meenu, along with her aides, Poonam, Vicky and others, turned up at their house, claiming that Akash had eloped with her sister.

She took his mother-in-law along on the pretext of finding them, but had since illegally detained her.

ASI Resham Singh of Division Number 7 police, who is investigating the case, said they had launched an investigation to arrest the accused, who were facing a case under Sections 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sunday, October 17, 2021
