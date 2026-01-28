Madhya Pradesh: Uncle held for raping, throwing 7-year-old girl into Indira Sagar canal

Bhopal: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping and killing his seven-year-old niece in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district, police said. (Representative photo)

The uncle allegedly threw her body into a canal after raping her. “The body of the girl, who had gone missing on Sunday, was recovered from the Indira Sagar canal on Monday,” Barwani Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagdish Dawar said.

According to the postmortem report, she had been raped before being thrown into the canal. “There were severe injury marks on her body. It appears she may have been unconscious when she was thrown in, and she ultimately died due to drowning,” an officer said.

Police said the girl was last seen with her uncle, who initially misled investigators for two days before confessing to the crime on Wednesday.

“The accused is the brother of the girl’s stepfather. On Sunday night, while family members were asleep and the father was away in the fields for irrigation, the accused took the girl to a nearby field and raped her,” the officer said.

“He then threw her into the canal to kill her. When the family woke up and found her missing, they began searching, but she was later discovered dead in the canal,” the officer added.

The uncle was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.