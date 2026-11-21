Madurai , YouTuber Nishanth, the prime accused in the ₹15-crore gold and diamond robbery at a Madurai jewellery store, was remanded to Madurai Central Prison after being taken to the crime scene to re-enact the heist, police said on Saturday. Madurai heist: Prime accused re-enacts crime, remanded to prison more

Gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹15 crore was stolen on November 12 from a private jewellery store located on the Palanganatham–Kalavasal Bypass Road here.

Police had earlier arrested Nishanth, his father Suresh, and his girlfriend Meenakshi in connection with the case and remanded them to prison.

To verify whether additional accomplices were involved in the crime, police obtained permission from a Madurai court and took Nishanth into custody two days ago.

Officers interrogated him in phases at an undisclosed location before bringing him to the SS Colony police station to record his statement.

During questioning, investigators probed Meenakshi's link to the robbery, how the two met, and whether they conspired together to commit the theft.

Following the interrogation, police escorted Nishanth to the robbed jewellery store on Friday evening and had him demonstrate how he broke in at night, took the valuables, fled the scene, where he travelled, and whom he contacted.

Police also took him to his residence to verify where the stolen goods were hidden, and he led them Madakkulam area to show the exact spots and times where he buried the jewellery.

Later, Nishanth was produced before a judge at the Madurai district court, which ordered him remanded to judicial custody until December 4. He was subsequently lodged back in Madurai Central Prison under tight security.

During custody interrogation, Nishanth revealed how he attempted to evade arrest. After committing the robbery, he rode his motorcycle to Salem, parked it there, and boarded a bus to Hosur, frequently changing locations.

Four days later, he returned to Salem, retrieved his motorcycle, and boarded an omni bus to flee to another area when police apprehended him.

Police said Nishanth confessed that he had been monitoring the jewellery store ever since its construction began.

Noticing iron scaffolding erected to reach the terrace of an adjacent building under construction, he hatched a plan to use it to break into the showroom so he could live lavishly with his girlfriend after the heist.

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