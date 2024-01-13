MAGH MELA 2024: 175 saints, seers visiting Prayagraj seek security, say cops

As many as 175 saints and seers visiting Magh Mela have requested security from the Prayagraj Mela Authority during their stay in Sangam city. Saints and seers on the banks of Sangam ahead of the Magh Mela-2024 in Prayagraj on Friday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

They have formally submitted applications seeking security cover along with demand for land to set up camps and other facilities for the annual religious fair.

The 54-day religious fair featuring six main bathing festivals will commence with the Makar Sankranti bathing fest on January 15 and conclude with the Maha Shivaratri bathing on March 8.

Police officials shared that the security cover would be provided to the saints based on the inputs received from the local intelligence unit (LIU) on a case-by-case basis and to make this possible, the applications received have been forwarded to the LIU officials for necessary feedback.

Most of the saints have sought armed police personnel for security through their applications to the Prayagraj Mela Authority which in turn has forwarded it to the Magh Mela-2024 Police Line set up on the sandy banks of Sangam.

Magh Mela-2024 officer-in-charge Dayanand Prasad confirmed the development and said, “All the applications have been sent to the Police Line for further action.”

Based on the LIU report and the availability of the security personnel, we will be taking further action in this regard, said a senior police officer.

Officials said that many saints and seers who are coming to the annual fair already have security cover granted by different states. These include the governments of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

“However, they have still requested additional security personnel from us and provided details of security cover they already have and the security personnel who will accompany them to the mela area,” shared an official of the Prayagraj Mela Authority.