Magh Mela 2025-26 to cover 1000 hectares with three-layer power backup

: The 44-day Magh Mela 2025-26 will take place over an area of about 1000 hectares. To ensure uninterrupted electricity for pilgrims, a three-layer anti-trip power backup system will be set up, officials said.

Rajesh Kumar, chief engineer (distribution), UPPCL Prayagraj division, said the budget for the power backup infrastructure is around ₹31.42 crore. This is higher than the ₹26.79 crore spent for the Magh Mela held in 2023-24.

Due to recent floods and heavy rains that left much of the mela area wet, work will start from the first week of next month. This year, the mela will be organised in 10 sectors. Ashok Kumar, executive engineer (Construction), UPPCL, said that by November 30, 47 kilometres of High Tension (HT) lines and 350 kilometres of Low Tension (LT) lines will be installed across the mela area.

The mela will have 60 power substations, including 25 of 400 KV capacity and 35 of 100 KV capacity. Each substation will have three different power supply sources to quickly restore electricity if one source fails.

Four diesel generator (DG) sets will also be in place, along with about 500 solar street lights for backup power. In the 2023-24 mela, around 66,000 power connections were given to different camps. This year, the number of connections is expected to increase, officials added.