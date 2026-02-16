Magh Mela-ends: New record with 22 Cr pilgrims, 40 lakh take dip on Mahashivratri

The 44-day Magh Mela 2026 ended successfully with an overwhelming turnout of devotees, with the sixth and final bathing of Mahashivratri held at the Sangam on Sunday. Devotees bathing at Sangam on Sunday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Around 40 lakh devotees took the dip of faith all through the day after which devotees who had been camping at the Mela began returning home.

From early, a massive influx of pilgrims was seen at the Triveni banks, and by 4 pm, more than 36 lakh devotees had taken a dip. However, by the end of the day, 40 lakh devotees had taken a dip.

Magh Mela officer Rishi Raj said that the crowd size far exceeded the initial expectations, driven largely by the large presence of local devotees.

Heavy footfall was also recorded at Shiva temples near the Sangam, prompting the administration to implement a three-tier security and crowd management system all through the day.

According to Mela Officer, around 22 crore devotees participated in the 44-day-long festival, marking the highest-ever footfall recorded in any Magh Mela to date. The mela count also surpassed the 55-day Ardh Kumbh 2013 which witnessed 12.59 crore devotees arriving at Triveni Sangam.

Daily bathing figures reflected the unprecedented turnout. For example, 31 lakh devotees took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Paush Purnima followed by 1.88 crore on Makar Sankranti, 4.52 crore on Mauni Amavasya, 3.56 crore on Basant Panchami, 2 crore on Achala Saptami, 2.01 crore on Maghi Purnima, and 40 lakh on Mahashivratri. The annual fair witnessed several new initiatives being introduced by the Yogi government to improve management and facilities which were put to the test and are now being evaluated for their effectiveness. Officials believe these innovations could serve as a model for future religious gatherings.