Mahakumbh 2025: India’s cultural heritage to be highlighted with AR-enhanced ‘Sanskriti Gram’

Tourists and pilgrims attending the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025 from across the country and the world will have the chance to immerse themselves in India’s rich and diverse culture at ‘Sanskriti Gram,’ a dedicated cultural camp to be established in the mela tent city on the banks of the Sangam. Artistes presenting a glimpse of Indian culture during Kumbh-2019 in Prayagraj (File)

The state tourism department has been appointed as its implementing agency, officials informed.

The expression of interest (EoI) for the proposed ‘Sanskriti Gram’ has already been issued. A presentation has also been given to interested agencies to help them conceptualise it. The tendering process is now underway, and the work is expected to be completed by December 2024, said Aparajita Singh, regional tourism officer, Prayagraj.

The ‘Sanskriti Gram’ will be constructed in the Arail area of Naini, she added.

The setup of Sanskriti Gram, or ‘Cultural Village,’ will allow pilgrims and tourists to experience authentic digital displays of Indian culture in their true form and context.

According to the regional tourism officer, this time, the help of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) presentations will also be utilised for direct interaction with visitors. Interactive displays and kiosks with touch screens will be installed. A mobile app for the Sanskriti Gram will also be developed, linking it to various platforms, she added.

Some of the planned initiatives include a digital presentation of the mythological, spiritual, and historical significance of Mahakumbh, as well as Prayag and its various aspects, in the Sanskriti Gram. In addition, arts and crafts from all the districts of the state, along with products selected under the state government’s ‘One District, One Product’ scheme, will be displayed. There will also be a dedicated area for the varied performing arts and music of the country. A food court featuring delicacies from the state will be part of this village. Officials shared that a miniature India will be on display in the Sanskriti Gram.

The ‘Sanskriti Gram’ will be divided into various zones, highlighting ancient heritage and mythology, artifacts of historical travelers, astrological science, performing arts, and interactive workshops.

Sanskriti Gram will feature a range of attractions, including displays of donations made by Maharaja Harshvardhan for the Kumbh Mela and AR-enhanced representations of various sites, providing their historical and cultural contexts, officials explained.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a 360-degree virtual immersive experience, interactive touchscreen kiosks, multimedia displays, mobile app integration, and live-streaming virtual tours. Exhibits will highlight the Vedas, Puranas, Charak Samhita, and ancient astrological scriptures, along with references to ancient Indian universities.

The main stage will host daily classical and folk dance and music performances. Additionally, it will feature theatrical performances, food stalls, cooking demonstrations, craft workshops, and dance and music workshops.