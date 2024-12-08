Mahakumbh special trains to have engines on both sides: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Railways has made special arrangements for the convenience of pilgrims visiting Prayagraj for Mahakumbh-2025. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during inspection in Prayagraj on Sunday (HT)

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that ₹5,000 crores have been invested in the preparations for Mahakumbh over the two years leading up to the fair. This time, more devotees are expected to attend Mahakumbh than last time. To accommodate them, railways will run 3,000 special trains and an additional 10,000 regular trains for pilgrims’ benefit. A total of 13,000 trains are ready to operate during the mega 45-day fair, he shared.

In Prayagraj to review the Indian railways’ preparations ahead of Mahakumbh-2025, the minister, while talking to media persons, said that trains from across the country will be deployed for the pilgrims, including 16-coach MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains. Even regular coach trains will have engines on both ends to save time needed for engine shunting, he added.

The minister also highlighted that a new rail bridge has been built over the Ganga after 100 years. Doubling the tracks between Phaphamau and Janghai, undertaken ahead of the fair, has significantly increased capacity. A total of 48 platforms have been constructed and developed in preparation for Mahakumbh-2025, he said.

In Kumbh-2019, 7,000 trains were operational, but this time, 13,000 trains will run. Like Ayodhya, color coding has been implemented at Prayagraj’s railway stations. Arrows indicating the direction to platforms will match the color of the passenger sheds assigned for holding pilgrims, depending on their travel direction. Tickets will also feature the same color for added convenience, he further explained.

Mobile ticketing arrangements have been made, with railway workers issuing tickets directly to pilgrims. Additionally, pilgrims can book tickets online by downloading a mobile app and scanning a QR code available on the jackets of railway workers, he added.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at all stations to ensure the overall safety of pilgrims and to deter mischievous elements, including those causing disruptions on railway tracks, as seen in past incidents.

The railway minister stated that all control rooms have been integrated with the police control room. Ten thousand additional RPF personnel will be deployed, along with 10,000 GRP personnel, to bolster security. Moreover, 13,000 railway officers and employees from across the country will serve at key stations during the fair. Multilingual officers and employees will also be deployed to assist pilgrims from different regions. A multilingual brochure has been prepared to provide devotees with all the necessary information about Mahakumbh and travel routes in their native languages.

During his visit, the minister inspected various development and beautification projects undertaken by the Railways ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. He visited Jhunsi station, reviewed the new railway bridge over the Ganga, and inspected Phaphamau, Prayag, and Prayagraj Junction stations. Additionally, he reviewed the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) control room at Subedarganj.