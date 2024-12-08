2,500 ‘Make In India’ drones to dazzle opening, closing ceremonies of Mahakumbh

The first and final Snans of Mahakumbh 2025, set for January 14—Makar Sankrant and February 26—Maha Shivratri, will feature an exclusive drone show. A fleet of 2,500 ‘Make In India’ drones is set to dazzle spectators with a spectacular display at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The preparations are ongoing: Tent city taking shape ahead of Mahakumbh on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

The Mahakumbh will commence on January 13, with the Paush Purnima Snan.

According to information, during Makar Sankranti, the drone show will begin with the formation of the word ‘Om’ and will welcome guests with slogans like ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ and ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ formed in the sky. Following this, a scene of Samudra Manthan will be depicted by the drones. The trial run for the drone show will be held on January 13, before the opening ceremony, and on February 25, 2025, a day before the closing ceremony.

On the closing day, Maha Shivratri, the drones will depict the divine presence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, followed by the Shiv-Shakti Vivah. This will be followed by the Samudra Manthan sequence, showing the 14 Ratnas. The 2,500 ‘Make In India’ drones will put up a mesmerising show for 15 days, both on the opening and closing days, at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mahakumbh Nagar in Prayagraj on December 13 to formally inaugurate the Mahakumbh celebrations and review preparations for the mega religious fair next year.

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath conducted a comprehensive inspection on December 7 to ensure all arrangements for the grand event are on track.

On December 7, Yogi Adityanath reviewed progress to ensure directives are effectively implemented. The chief minister also took note of arrangements, focusing on a clean and green Mahakumbh 2025. Various state departments are tasked with executing beautification projects.