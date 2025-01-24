Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahakumbh-2025: Sangam logs in 10 crore devotees taking holy dip

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Jan 24, 2025 01:01 AM IST

Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj sees over 10 crore devotees at the holy confluence, showcasing unity and attracting global visitors, reflecting immense faith.

The ongoing Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees, with over 10 crore people taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, since January 11, two days before the formal start of the mega fair on January 13

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

The historic milestone was achieved by noon on Thursday, reflecting the immense faith and devotion of sadhus, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims from around the world, officials said.

The state government estimates that this Mahakumbh will host over 45 crore visitors, and the early achievement of 10 crore bathers reaffirms these projections. On Thursday alone, 30 lakh devotees, including 10 lakh Kalpvasis, participated in the holy ritual, contributing to the steady flow of daily pilgrims, they said.

The bathing festivals have drawn record crowds, with 3.5 crore devotees taking the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti on January 14 and 1.7 crore participating on Paush Purnima Snan on January 13. The vibrant confluence area showcases India’s diverse cultural tapestry as devotees from different castes, creeds, and countries unite in faith, embodying Mahakumbh’s theme of unity.

Recognised as the largest religious congregation globally, Mahakumbh unites India’s incredible diversity into one harmonious celebration. It encapsulates elements of faith, karma, devotion, meditation, and philosophy, offering a mesmerising experience of Sanatan traditions and the universal principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The World is One Family).

The grandeur of Mahakumbh is attracting not only devotees from across India, but also international visitors. Pilgrims from nations like the USA, Canada, Germany, Russia, Fiji, Mauritius, Malaysia, Australia, and beyond are converging in Prayagraj, transforming the sandy banks of the Ganga into a global village.

The event’s cultural and spiritual significance has earned it the status of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2017, further solidifying its global appeal.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On