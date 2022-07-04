Mahamandaleshwar status to deserving & qualified saints only: Niranjani Akhara
One of the largest Akhadas of the thirteen Akhadas-Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, has decided to accord Mahamandaleshwar status to deserving and qualified saints only.
One of the major reasons behind Niranjani Akhada taking this stance is being attributed to some Mahamandaleshwars giving controversial statements in recent times and not being able to conduct themselves as it is expected from a senior pontiff of Mahamandaleshwar status.
Niranjani Akhada senior seers pointed out that a Mahamandaleshwar needs to live an ascetic life devoid of family life and a materialistic lifestyle and should be holding a pontiff title of a religious seat (temple-muth ) in prior.
“Knowledge of Sanatan Dharma and Vedic scriptures is essential. Educational qualification of the level of Acharya (graduate in Sanskrit education) should be there. So, we are forming a committee in this regard soon which will check educational qualification as well as knowledge of Sanatan Dharma from the applicants willing to become Mahamandaleshwar of our Akhada,” said secretary Niranjani Akhada Shri Mahant Ravindrapuri.
Several senior spiritual ideologues and Akhada seers have been in favour of having educated, qualified, learned seers being made Mahamandaleshwar.
Currently, about fifty to sixty Mahamandaleshwar are directly associated with Niranjani Akhada.
This initiative from Niranjani Akhada has also led to other Akhadas thinking on similar lines.
But they are not willing to speak on this issue openly waiting for the Niranjani Akhada-led saints’ committee draft formation in this regard.
Notably, in recent times some Mahamandaleshwars of various Akhadas drew controversy for their statements and hate speech during the last few years. Dharma Sansad at various places including Haridwar which led to the raising of voice within Akhadas to draft norms and criteria before according any saint such reputed pontiff title.
Akhada observer Mahesh Parikh who has written several articles on Akhadas history pointed out that this is a delayed but right step taken by Niranjani Akhada.
“Deserving and learned saints bestowed as Mahant, Mahamandaleshwar or Acharya will further boost Akhadas as well as Sanatan Dharma image. The selection criteria will lead to omitting of fake self-styled gurus as well as those controversial seers who through influence or financial domination get such religious pontiff tags,” said Parikh.
