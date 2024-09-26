Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth convocation ceremony: 18 awarded gold medals

In the next five years, one crore students of India will be given an opportunity to do internship in the top companies of the country so that they can get a chance to work at the right place, said governor Anandiben Patel. She further asked students to remain future-ready to face challenges. Governor Anandiben Patel at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi on Wednesday. (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

The governor was addressing students and teachers at the 46th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi on Wednesday.

Power Grid Corporation CMD RK Tyagi was present as the chief guest while UP higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay attended the event as very special guest and minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari was present as the special guest.

A total of 18 students received gold medals in the convocation among whom seven were graduates, nine postgraduates and two outstanding sportspersons.

A total of 97,252 degrees and titles were distributed which were uploaded on DigiLocker by the Chancellor by pressing the button.

A total of 78,196 degrees were awarded at the graduate level in the ceremony (41,474 male and 36,722 female students). A total of 19,056 degrees were awarded at the postgraduate level (13,479 male and 5577 female students). PhD degrees were awarded to 53 male and 45 female students.

In her presidential speech, the governor said that it was a matter of pride to be present at the 103-year-old institution. Congratulating all the medal and degree recipients, she wished them a bright future. She asked the degree recipients to make all possible efforts to be ready to deal with the challenges they will be facing in practical life in future. She also asked to make continuous efforts to save electricity and water to save energy.

She said that the girls were constantly trying to move forward. Today, the number of girls is more than boys among the medal winners, she said.

She said that this year the budget for education is 1.48 lakh crore of which everyone should take advantage.

She said that by connecting 33 universities of Uttar Pradesh to Samarth Portal, ₹200 crore have been saved. She asked everyone to take advantage of the music centre built in the university.

She praised the efforts being made by Green Army for de-addiction in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Varanasi and nearby districts. She further asked to make efforts for protection from fluoride-contaminated water.

Meanwhile, chief guest RK Tyagi congratulated all the degree and medal recipients and said that Kashi has been the centre of education since the time of Buddha. He said that after years of sacrifice and hard work you have reached such heights that you have received medals. All of you should contribute in the upliftment of the nation, he said.

Vice chancellor Prof Anand Tyagi presented the achievements of the university before the Chancellor and thanked her for continuously giving time to the university.